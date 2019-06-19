Man slashed in Bozeat gang attack

A man was slashed with a Stanley knife after being attacked by a gang in Bozeat.

The incident took place in London Road, near Little Close, between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, June 9.

Police are investigating

The victim was approached by three men wearing scarves and hooded tops and attacked in a pathway that led to rear gardens.

During the serious assault the man was slashed with a Stanley knife, punched and kicked.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.