Man seen with machete in Northampton neighbourhood - police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen with a machete in a Northampton neighbourhood.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 4 at the junction of Greendale Square and Long Mallows Rise between 1.45pm and 2.05pm.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to help identify those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000074616.