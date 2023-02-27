News you can trust since 1897
Man seen with machete in Northampton neighbourhood - police appeal for witnesses

Officers want to identify those who were involved

By Carly Odell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:12am

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen with a machete in a Northampton neighbourhood.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 4 at the junction of Greendale Square and Long Mallows Rise between 1.45pm and 2.05pm.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to help identify those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000074616.

