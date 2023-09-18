Man robbed of e-scooter by group of men in Rothwell

Last month in Northamptonshire, officers executed 21 search warrants, arrested 18 people and seized cash, cannabis and Class A drugs.

A man was robbed of his e-scooter by a group of men in Rothwell, police have reported.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened in Fallow Road on Wednesday, September 13, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, when a man was approached by a group of men who showed him a knife and demanded that he hand over his e-scooter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The offenders then made off down Desborough Road and onto Greening Road with the e-scooter.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 23000570705 when providing your information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson added.