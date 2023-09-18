News you can trust since 1897
Man robbed of e-scooter by group of men in Rothwell

One of the men had a knife
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST
A man was robbed of his e-scooter by a group of men in Rothwell, police have reported.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened in Fallow Road on Wednesday, September 13, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, when a man was approached by a group of men who showed him a knife and demanded that he hand over his e-scooter.

“The offenders then made off down Desborough Road and onto Greening Road with the e-scooter.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 23000570705 when providing your information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson added.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.