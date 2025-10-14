Man robbed at knifepoint in Wellingborough alleyway

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 14th Oct 2025, 10:08 BST
Witnesses are being sought after a man was robbed in the alley between Nest Lane and Oakway in Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 4, between 7pm and 8pm, when the man was approached by two other men who threatened him with a knife and stole cash and his mobile phone.

Most Popular

A police spokesman said: “The first suspect is described as a black man, about 6ft, of a stocky build, wearing a black coat, black joggers, a black balaclava and gloves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The second suspect is described as a black man, about 6ft, of a medium build, wearing a grey track suit and burgundy jumper with stripes across the chest.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery in Wellingboroughplaceholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery in Wellingborough

"He had a black-red bandana covering his face and spoke with a Jamaican accent.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000591206 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice