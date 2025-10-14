Man robbed at knifepoint in Wellingborough alleyway

Witnesses are being sought after a man was robbed in the alley between Nest Lane and Oakway in Wellingborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Saturday, October 4, between 7pm and 8pm, when the man was approached by two other men who threatened him with a knife and stole cash and his mobile phone.

A police spokesman said: “The first suspect is described as a black man, about 6ft, of a stocky build, wearing a black coat, black joggers, a black balaclava and gloves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The second suspect is described as a black man, about 6ft, of a medium build, wearing a grey track suit and burgundy jumper with stripes across the chest.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery in Wellingborough

"He had a black-red bandana covering his face and spoke with a Jamaican accent.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000591206 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.