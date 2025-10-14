Man robbed at knifepoint in Wellingborough alleyway
The incident happened on Saturday, October 4, between 7pm and 8pm, when the man was approached by two other men who threatened him with a knife and stole cash and his mobile phone.
A police spokesman said: “The first suspect is described as a black man, about 6ft, of a stocky build, wearing a black coat, black joggers, a black balaclava and gloves.
"The second suspect is described as a black man, about 6ft, of a medium build, wearing a grey track suit and burgundy jumper with stripes across the chest.
"He had a black-red bandana covering his face and spoke with a Jamaican accent.”
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 25000591206 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.