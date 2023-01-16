News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man reversing car on A14 slip road near Rothwell charged with drink-driving

Officers spotted the offence

By Carly Odell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 1:30pm

A man caught reversing on a dual carriageway slip road near Rothwell has been charged with drink driving.

Benjamin Clarke, aged 33, of Leicester Road, Market Harborough, was seen by police officers, reversing up an A14 slip road at around 2pm on Friday (January 13).

Hide Ad

Taking to Twitter following the incident, Northants Road Policing Team said: “[He] blew a staggering 202 at the roadside. Provided a reading of 173 at custody.”

Police officers spotted a car reversing on the slip road.
Most Popular

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.