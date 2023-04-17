Man restrained and arrested after scuffle breaks out at Northampton Crown Court

A 31-year-old man has been arrested following a scuffle that broke out at Northampton Crown Court.

The commotion occurred this morning (Monday, April 17) at around 10am when shouting could be heard from the ground-floor security barrier at the court’s entrance.

Dozens of people peered down from the upstairs balcony as court staff and police officers fought to restrain a man, who was struggling and yelling.

A man was arrested at Northampton Crown Court this morning after a scuffle broke out and he had to be restrained.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police told Chronicle & Echo: “Officers attending Northampton Crown Court for a separate hearing arrested a 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of a domestic-related assault, which occurred at the court today.”

Police also confirmed that the man arrested was also wanted on suspicion of a robbery that took place in Kettering earlier today.

