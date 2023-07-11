A man was repeatedly punched to the back of his head as he withdrew money from a Wellingborough cash machine.

Police are investigating after the attack outside the Nationwide Building Society branch in Market Street between 9pm and 9.30pm on Thursday, July 6.

No attempt was made to steal the victim’s money but the man sustained cuts to his head.

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said: “The offender was a white man, about 6ft tall and had grey/silver hair which was tied up.

"He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a white t-shirt and had a grey jumper tied around his shoulders. He was riding a silver bicycle.

“Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

