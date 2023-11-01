Man remanded in custody over robbery at Kettering bookies
He will face a crown court judge in December
By Sam Wildman
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:21 GMT- 1 min read
A Kettering man has been remanded in custody after being charged with robbing a town bookies.
Robert Howieson, of Rockingham Road, was arrested after an incident at Betfred in Silver Street on the afternoon of Sunday, October 29.
The 40-year-old was charged with one count of robbery and one count of possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on December 12.