A Kettering man has been remanded in custody after being charged with robbing a town bookies.

Robert Howieson, of Rockingham Road, was arrested after an incident at Betfred in Silver Street on the afternoon of Sunday, October 29.

The 40-year-old was charged with one count of robbery and one count of possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

