Man remanded in custody over 350-plant Burton Latimer cannabis factory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been remanded in custody after police discovered a huge cannabis factory in Burton Latimer.

About 350 plants of the class B drug were found during a raid in Jacques Road at about midday on February 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the property after a community tip-off and made an arrest.

More than 300 cannabis plants were found

Igli Spahia, 20, was then charged with producing a class B drug and was remanded in custody when he appeared before magistrates.