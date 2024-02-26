Man remanded in custody over 350-plant Burton Latimer cannabis factory
He’ll next appear before a court in April
A man has been remanded in custody after police discovered a huge cannabis factory in Burton Latimer.
About 350 plants of the class B drug were found during a raid in Jacques Road at about midday on February 15.
Police were called to the property after a community tip-off and made an arrest.
Igli Spahia, 20, was then charged with producing a class B drug and was remanded in custody when he appeared before magistrates.
Spahia, of no fixed address, will next appear before Northampton Crown Court on April 3.