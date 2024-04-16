Man remanded in custody after police stop leads to Kettering drugs charge

He’ll face a crown court judge this week
By Sam Wildman
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:26 BST
A man has been remanded in custody accused of a drug offence which allegedly took place in Kettering.

Jacob Hooper, 21, is charged with possession of class B drug cannabis with intent to supply after an incident on Monday, April 8.

The charge came after police had stopped a man in Meadway Close just after 2pm.

Hooper, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Northampton and will appear at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, April 19.