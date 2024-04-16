Man remanded in custody after police stop leads to Kettering drugs charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been remanded in custody accused of a drug offence which allegedly took place in Kettering.

Jacob Hooper, 21, is charged with possession of class B drug cannabis with intent to supply after an incident on Monday, April 8.

The charge came after police had stopped a man in Meadway Close just after 2pm.