Man remanded in custody after police stop leads to Kettering drugs charge
He’ll face a crown court judge this week
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been remanded in custody accused of a drug offence which allegedly took place in Kettering.
Jacob Hooper, 21, is charged with possession of class B drug cannabis with intent to supply after an incident on Monday, April 8.
The charge came after police had stopped a man in Meadway Close just after 2pm.
Hooper, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Northampton and will appear at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, April 19.