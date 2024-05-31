Man remanded in custody accused of flashing at children in Kettering

By Sam Wildman
Published 31st May 2024, 11:35 BST
A man has been remanded in custody accused of flashing at children in Kettering.

Adrian Graham Hillyer, 38, will face a crown court judge in July after being charged over an incident on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27).

Police were called after a man indecently exposed himself to a group of children in Albert Street.

Hillyer, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of exposure and appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 29.

He was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on July 11.