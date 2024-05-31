Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been remanded in custody accused of flashing at children in Kettering.

Adrian Graham Hillyer, 38, will face a crown court judge in July after being charged over an incident on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27).

Police were called after a man indecently exposed himself to a group of children in Albert Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hillyer, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of exposure and appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 29.