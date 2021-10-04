Man released 'under investigation' following fatal road crash in Northampton

Police have released a Northampton man "under investigation" following Saturday night's crash in which a pedestrian died.

The 45-year-old victim sadly died at the scene following the collision in the Kingsley area of Kettering Road, just before 9pm on Saturday (October 2).

Detectives later confirmed they were holding a 43-year-old male on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police cordoned off Kettering Road at the White Elephant following Saturday night's fatal collision

Kettering Road was shut at the White Elephant junction and Oakwood Road until the early hours of Sunday morning.

Crash investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash, which involved a black Volkswagen Urban Fox 55.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have captured any point of the incident on CCTV or dash-cam footage.