Man racially abused and robbed in Rushden
Police are appealing for witnesses
By Sam Wildman
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 7:49pm
Police have launched an investigation after a man was racially abused and robbed in Rushden.
Officers were called after the incident in Church Street between 2.30pm and 3pm on Thursday, October 27.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was pulled to the ground outside the Salvation Army charity shop and had tobacco and cigarettes stolen.
A police spokesman said the attacker was a white man.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.