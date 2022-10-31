News you can trust since 1897
Man racially abused and robbed in Rushden

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Sam Wildman
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 7:49pm

Police have launched an investigation after a man was racially abused and robbed in Rushden.

Officers were called after the incident in Church Street between 2.30pm and 3pm on Thursday, October 27.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was pulled to the ground outside the Salvation Army charity shop and had tobacco and cigarettes stolen.

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said the attacker was a white man.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.