A man is starting a spell behind bars after police discovered a cannabis factory in Wellingborough last week.

Officers raided an address in Midland Road at about 2.40pm on March 2 and found 92 plants of the class B drug – potentially worth thousands of pounds – across two rooms.

Kastriot Koldashi, 23, was arrested and charged with producing cannabis, which he pleaded guilty to when he appeared in the dock.

Police found almost 100 cannabis plants

Magistrates sitting in Northampton sentenced Koldashi, of High Road in Leyton, London, to eight months in prison.

They said appropriate punishment could only be achieved by immediate custody, given the number of plants being cultivated.

