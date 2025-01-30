Man pushed to the floor as robbers steal his phone in Bassetts Park, Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man had his phone stolen in Bassetts Park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in the Wellingborough park around midday on Monday, January 20.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Bassetts Park, Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident happened on Monday, January 20, between midday and 1pm when a man was attacked by three men who pushed him to the floor before stealing his Samsung mobile phone."

The incident happened around midday to 1pm on January 20

Police believe the three offenders were between the ages of 18 and 24-years-old.

The first suspect is described as a black man, about 5ft 8in, wearing a black puffer jacket, dark-coloured tracksuit and black balaclava.

The second suspect is described as a black man, about 6ft 4in, wearing a black balaclava, and the third an olive-skinned man, about 6ft, with a stubble beard, wearing a blue tracksuit, blue/grey balaclava and blue baseball cap.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000040386.