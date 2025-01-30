Man pushed to the floor as robbers steal his phone in Bassetts Park, Wellingborough
The incident happened in the Wellingborough park around midday on Monday, January 20.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Bassetts Park, Wellingborough.
“The incident happened on Monday, January 20, between midday and 1pm when a man was attacked by three men who pushed him to the floor before stealing his Samsung mobile phone."
Police believe the three offenders were between the ages of 18 and 24-years-old.
The first suspect is described as a black man, about 5ft 8in, wearing a black puffer jacket, dark-coloured tracksuit and black balaclava.
The second suspect is described as a black man, about 6ft 4in, wearing a black balaclava, and the third an olive-skinned man, about 6ft, with a stubble beard, wearing a blue tracksuit, blue/grey balaclava and blue baseball cap.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000040386.