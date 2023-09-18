Man punched in the face with knuckle duster during robbery in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in the Jackson's Lane car park in Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Tuesday, September 5, between 6.15pm and 6.40pm, when a man was approached by two other men who demanded money from him.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police: “When the man replied that he had no money, one of the men punched him twice to the face using a knuckle duster.

“The first offender is described as a black man in his mid 30s, with short black hair and wearing a black vest and light grey jogging bottoms. He also wore a black mask and carried a silver knuckle duster.

“The second offender is described as a black man in his mid 20s, with very short brown/black hair and wearing a grey vest and light black. He also carried a silver knuckle duster and wore a black face mask.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”