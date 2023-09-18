News you can trust since 1897
Man punched in the face with knuckle duster during robbery in Wellingborough

Victim told robbers he had no money
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in the Jackson's Lane car park in Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Tuesday, September 5, between 6.15pm and 6.40pm, when a man was approached by two other men who demanded money from him.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police: “When the man replied that he had no money, one of the men punched him twice to the face using a knuckle duster.

“The first offender is described as a black man in his mid 30s, with short black hair and wearing a black vest and light grey jogging bottoms. He also wore a black mask and carried a silver knuckle duster.

“The second offender is described as a black man in his mid 20s, with very short brown/black hair and wearing a grey vest and light black. He also carried a silver knuckle duster and wore a black face mask.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Please quote incident number 23000552399.