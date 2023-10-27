News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Man punched and threatened with knife in Kettering during failed street robbery

Police officers have appealed for witnesses
By Alison Bagley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man threatened with a knife during a street robbery was then punched in the face when he refused to hand over his wallet in a Kettering street.

The incident took place in Lower Street on Saturday, October 21, between 9.30pm and 10pmwhen the man was approached by a male with a knife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After punching the man, the assailant ran off towards Carlton Street.

Northants Police/National WorldNorthants Police/National World
Northants Police/National World
Most Popular

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday, October 21, the man in his 20s was approached by a male with a knife in his hand, who demanded his wallet. When the man refused, the suspect punched him in the face.

“An altercation then took place before the suspect, who is described as black and wearing a black tracksuit, black Nike trainers and a black face covering, ran off empty-handed towards Carlton Street.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.