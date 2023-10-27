Man punched and threatened with knife in Kettering during failed street robbery
A man threatened with a knife during a street robbery was then punched in the face when he refused to hand over his wallet in a Kettering street.
The incident took place in Lower Street on Saturday, October 21, between 9.30pm and 10pmwhen the man was approached by a male with a knife.
After punching the man, the assailant ran off towards Carlton Street.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday, October 21, the man in his 20s was approached by a male with a knife in his hand, who demanded his wallet. When the man refused, the suspect punched him in the face.
“An altercation then took place before the suspect, who is described as black and wearing a black tracksuit, black Nike trainers and a black face covering, ran off empty-handed towards Carlton Street.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.