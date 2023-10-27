Man punched and threatened with knife in Kettering during failed street robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man threatened with a knife during a street robbery was then punched in the face when he refused to hand over his wallet in a Kettering street.

The incident took place in Lower Street on Saturday, October 21, between 9.30pm and 10pmwhen the man was approached by a male with a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After punching the man, the assailant ran off towards Carlton Street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Police/National World

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday, October 21, the man in his 20s was approached by a male with a knife in his hand, who demanded his wallet. When the man refused, the suspect punched him in the face.

“An altercation then took place before the suspect, who is described as black and wearing a black tracksuit, black Nike trainers and a black face covering, ran off empty-handed towards Carlton Street.”