Man punched and kicked in Northampton town centre attack

A man was punched and kicked in a Northampton town centre attack.

The man in his 20s was walking with his partner in Gold Street shortly after 3.10pm on Thursday, February 2.

Northamptonshire Police say another male stood against a shop front, punched the man, causing him to fall. Once on the ground the offender kicked him before running off.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A police spokeswoman added: "The offender was black, 6ft 2in and wearing a face mask and grey hooded top.

“This is a busy area of Northampton and officers investigating the assault would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could help to identify the offender.”

