Man punched and kicked in Northampton town centre attack
The offender ran off after the incident
A man was punched and kicked in a Northampton town centre attack.
The man in his 20s was walking with his partner in Gold Street shortly after 3.10pm on Thursday, February 2.
Northamptonshire Police say another male stood against a shop front, punched the man, causing him to fall. Once on the ground the offender kicked him before running off.
A police spokeswoman added: "The offender was black, 6ft 2in and wearing a face mask and grey hooded top.
“This is a busy area of Northampton and officers investigating the assault would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could help to identify the offender.”
Witnesses or anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000068511.