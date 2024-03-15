Man pictured on CCTV wanted as police investigate Kettering burglary
A man pictured on CCTV is wanted as part of a burglary investigation.
Police want to speak to the man after the incident in London Road, Kettering, on February 10.
In an appeal released today (March 15), officers said the burglary took place between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, when a man was seen entering an address in the area.
A police spokesman said: “The man in the images could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000084705 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”