A man pictured on CCTV is wanted as part of a burglary investigation.

Police want to speak to the man after the incident in London Road, Kettering, on February 10.

In an appeal released today (March 15), officers said the burglary took place between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, when a man was seen entering an address in the area.

Police want to speak to this man

A police spokesman said: “The man in the images could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.