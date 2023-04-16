Man ordered to stay off the booze after grabbing ex-partner by the throat in Corby

A man grabbed his ex-partner by the throat in Corby after being told off for making too much noise when he was drunk.

Joao Pinto left his victim struggling to breathe and told her daughter he would kill her when she punched him to try and stop the attack.

He was arrested and denied two counts of assault but was found guilty by magistrates earlier this year.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

On Wednesday (April 12) the 44-year-old was ordered to stay off the booze as he was sentenced to a community order.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard Pinto, of Post Office Close in Corby, was living with his ex-partner when the incident took place on July 6 last year.

He had been out drinking and returned home in the evening drunk with an unknown male. The pair made so much noise that Pinto woke his ex-partner up, who told them off.

Prosecuting, Shabir Issat said Pinto shouted at her and went to speak to the man outside but they argued and woke up neighbours.

But when the victim tried to get Pinto to come back inside the violence began.

Mr Issat said: "As he enters he grabs her by the throat and pushes her to the floor.

"This has caused red marks to her neck and a graze to her knee."

The victim’s adult daughter was scared for her mum's safety and ran over and punched Pinto to the back of the head.

Mr Issat said: "She says that she could hear her mum struggling to breathe.

"It seems that he was holding her neck at that point.

"As a result of the punch he lets go and pushes her (the daughter) to the floor."

The court heard Pinto, who communicated through a Portuguese interpreter, chased the daughter to her bedroom as she tried to call the police.

Mr Issat said he was shouting: "Come here you b****, I will f****** kill you."

His ex-partner then grabbed him and pulled him away before Pinto pushed her again. He lost balance because of how drunk he was and there was a struggle on the floor.

The court heard mitigation that Pinto had accepted that he had too much to drink and had no convictions apart from a drink-drive matter 14 years ago.

Magistrates were told he would risk losing his home if he was jailed, that he suffers with anxiety and depression and that he has been signed off as unfit to work but is taking steps to find employment.

Pinto was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 40 days of rehabilitation activities and a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement. He must also pay costs of £625 and surcharge to fund victim services of £114.

Chair of the bench Suzanne Gibbard told him: "This was an extremely unpleasant incident for both mother and daughter and there is absolutely a clear connection between the incident and alcohol.

"You are being given this course to help make you aware of the consequences of your actions and we would hope that, by being given this chance, that you engage fully with the programme and this sort of incident will never happen again."