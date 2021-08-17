Man on trial for murder apologises for killing Northampton man, 33, in his home

A would-be cannabis thief made a heartfelt apology for killing Christopher Allbury-Burridge in Northampton during his murder trial today (Tuesday, August 17).

Jordan Parker told the Northampton Crown Court jury he never intended to fatally stab the 33-year-old man while breaking into his home in December to steal the drugs he was growing.

When asked what the 24-year-old, from London, was thinking when he was arrested on suspicion of murder and why he did not admit to it initially, he said from the dock: "I didn't mean for any of this to happen.

Christopher Allbury-Burridge

"I would have never done this deliberately. I have seen my sister grow up without her dad and my mother have to deal with violence.

"I would have never done this on purpose and I felt like I would never have been believed. I am very sorry I caused someone's death, I mean that from the bottom of my heart."

The murder and conspiracy to rob accused are: Parker, of Chingford Road, Walthamstow, Joel Cyrus, 26, of Whitney Road, Leyton; Calum Farquhar, 24, of Liverpool Road, Leyton; and Rakeem Leandre, 26, of Brewers Court, Norwich.

On the second day of taking the stand, Parker recounted what happened in the days after the quartet tried to burgle Mr Allbury-Burridge's cannabis farm in the early hours of December 11.

The defendant said he was like a 'headless chicken' knowing the police would be after him as Cyrus and Farquhar had been arrested.

Parker said people told him to leave the country so he booked a one-way ticket to Antigua, where he has family, the next day for £600 by borrowing money from his cousin.

However the defendant missed his flight as he also had a £495 coronavirus test so he decided to go home to spend his last few hours of freedom with his mother and sisters before handing himself in.

Police arrested Parker at home but he did not tell them anything when interviewed as he was advised not to by his lawyer and he thought officers had already made up their minds.

"I never ever intended to do this, that's what I had on my mind, I was thinking so many things," he said.

"I never wanted this to happen, I feel terrible about it. Every day since my arrest, it's on my mind every day."

Parker was then cross-examined by prosecutor James House QC, who repeatedly accused him of making up his story to protect his co-defendants, which he denied.

Mr House claimed the sheath, which Parker said was bigger than the knife, fitted the weapon perfectly and that the defendant must have taken it off to stab Mr Allbury-Burridge.

The prosecutor said the homeowner must have walked into the knife if the defendant's account was correct - that he extended his hand holding the knife towards him to ward him off.

Parker said: "I'm not lying about this, I don't have to lie, I'm trying to explain it as clearly as I can to you.

"That's what could have happened I can't say for sure as I said I extended my arm in and I don't know what happened."

Mr House also asked why crockery thrown by Mr Allbury-Burridge was behind the door when in Parker's account, it would have been on the path as he ran away.

He also asked why Parker was not worried about injuring himself when he put the knife back in the waistband of his tracksuit bottoms as he ran away.

Mr House said to Parker: "The harsh reality of this is that you are simply lying to this jury to help your mates," who replied: "The harsh reality is you're overthinking things."