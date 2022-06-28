Man on CCTV may hold clue to Barton Seagrave house attack

A man captured on CCTV may be able to help police with an investigation into an incident in Barton Seagrave on Sunday (June 26).

Extensive damage was caused when a stone was thrown through a window of a home in Barton Road between 8pm and 9.30pm.

After the stone smashed the glass, it damaged a television and an interior glass door.

The image issued by Northants Police

Northamptonshire Police officers have released an image of a man they believe may have information about an incident of criminal damage.

"A garden ornament was also picked up and dropped on the ground.

“Officers believe the man in this image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Northants Police issued this image from CCTV of a man who may have information regarding an incident