Man needed surgery after being attacked by a large dog on the loose in Northampton
A man walking along a footpath in the early hours of the morning was attacked by a large dog on the loose.
The incident happened in Gloucester Avenue between 12.05am and 3am on Saturday, August 19, when a man was walking along the footpath near to the junction with Delamere Road, and a large dog has jumped up at him, knocking him to the floor.
The dog, which was unaccompanied, then bit the man on his wrist and hand causing significant injuries which require surgery. The dog is described as a being a German Shephard with thick/fluffy type fur.
The man was shouting during the incident and officers would like to hear from any residents in Gloucester Avenue, who may have been woken up by a man shouting in distress between the stated times.
Officers would like to identify the dog involved as well as trace the owner, and anyone who recognises the description of the dog is also asked to get in touch.
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 23000515303 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.