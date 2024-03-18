Man left with suspected fractured cheekbone after Wellingborough attack
A man suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone after being attacked by two thugs in Wellingborough.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was having a disagreement with his partner when they were approached by two males in Brickhill Road, near the Westfield Road junction.
The males then kicked and punched him for ‘reasons not yet known’, police said, as they appealed for witnesses to the incident which took place between 7pm and 7.30pm on Friday, March 15.
No descriptions of suspects were available.
A police spokesman said: “Brickhill Road is a busy residential street, near to a park, and the area may have been busy at this time of the day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000157325 when providing any information.”