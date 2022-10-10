Man left with facial injuries after Kettering assault

A man suffered injuries to his face after a Kettering town centre assault.

Today (October 10) police appealed for information after the incident, which officers said is believed to have happened outside The Loft in Horsemarket.

In a brief appeal police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was attacked between 4.50am and 5.20am on Sunday, October 2.

Police said the incident is believed to have happened outside The Loft