Man left with facial injuries after Kettering assault
By Sam Wildman
Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:03 pm
A man suffered injuries to his face after a Kettering town centre assault.
Today (October 10) police appealed for information after the incident, which officers said is believed to have happened outside The Loft in Horsemarket.
In a brief appeal police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was attacked between 4.50am and 5.20am on Sunday, October 2.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”