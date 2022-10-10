News you can trust since 1897
Man left with facial injuries after Kettering assault

Police are appealing for information

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:03 pm - 1 min read
A man suffered injuries to his face after a Kettering town centre assault.

Today (October 10) police appealed for information after the incident, which officers said is believed to have happened outside The Loft in Horsemarket.

In a brief appeal police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was attacked between 4.50am and 5.20am on Sunday, October 2.

Police said the incident is believed to have happened outside The Loft

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”