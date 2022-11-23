Man knocked unconscious and another injured during fight outside Raunds Spar shop

A man was knocked unconscious and another injured during a fight outside a shop in Raunds.

Police were called at about 7pm last night (Tuesday) following reports of a group fighting outside the Spar shop in High Street, Raunds.

A spokesman for Northants Police told the Northants Telegraph: “One man was knocked unconscious during the incident but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police were called to reports of a group fighting in Raunds last night

"One man also dislocated his shoulder.”