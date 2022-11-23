Man knocked unconscious and another injured during fight outside Raunds Spar shop
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident
A man was knocked unconscious and another injured during a fight outside a shop in Raunds.
Police were called at about 7pm last night (Tuesday) following reports of a group fighting outside the Spar shop in High Street, Raunds.
A spokesman for Northants Police told the Northants Telegraph: “One man was knocked unconscious during the incident but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
"One man also dislocated his shoulder.”
The spokesman said two men aged 27 and 25 have been arrested in connection with the incident.