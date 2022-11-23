News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man knocked unconscious and another injured during fight outside Raunds Spar shop

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident

By Stephanie Weaver
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 10:45am

A man was knocked unconscious and another injured during a fight outside a shop in Raunds.

Police were called at about 7pm last night (Tuesday) following reports of a group fighting outside the Spar shop in High Street, Raunds.

Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police told the Northants Telegraph: “One man was knocked unconscious during the incident but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police were called to reports of a group fighting in Raunds last night

Most Popular

"One man also dislocated his shoulder.”

The spokesman said two men aged 27 and 25 have been arrested in connection with the incident.