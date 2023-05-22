Man knocked unconscious after dancefloor attack at Wellingborough nightclub
Police have launched an appeal for information
A man was knocked unconscious after being attacked on the dancefloor of a Wellingborough nightclub.
Today (May 22) police released brief details of the assault and appealed for witnesses just over four weeks after the incident took place.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was headbutted at The Palace, on the corner of Church Street and Park Road, at about 4.15am on Saturday, April 29.
A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to come forward and contact police on 101.”