Man jailed for sexual abuse of two girls in Irthlingborough after brave survivors report him
In April 2016, Northamptonshire Police was contacted by two women who reported that Stewart Mark Allen, aged 66, had sexually abused them when they were children.
An investigation uncovered that Allen, of Alberta Court in Teignmouth, Devon had abused the girls in Irthlingborough.
After court delays he went on to plead guilty to two counts of indecent assault, with four other counts ordered to remain on file.
Earlier this month at Northampton Crown Court he was jailed for a total of three years and five months and made subject to a restraining order, preventing him from contacting either of the survivors for three years. No custody image of him was available.
Investigating officer Detective Constable James Wright praised the survivors for their courage.
He said: “Despite the delays, both these women have remained brave and steadfast in their support for our investigation, and I am so pleased that they finally have justice, both through Allen’s admissions of guilt and in his prison sentence.
“I would like to commend them both and hope they can now start to put the trauma of what Allen put them through behind them.”