Man jailed for more than two years after being found with Class A drugs in Wellingborough park

A 25-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced to 27 months in prison after being found with Class A drugs in a Wellingborough park.

Allese Khan, formerly of Launce Road in Sheffield, was arrested shortly after 11am on Friday, August 30, after he was stopped by officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Revive team in Eastfield Park, Wellingborough.

As he was about to be searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, Khan reached into the pocket of his tracksuit bottoms, pulled out a clear bag, threw it towards an unknown male on a bike and told him to ‘get them’.

However, when the officers beat him to it, he rode off, and the clear bag which contained 22 individual wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were seized along with £270 in cash and a black iPhone.

Khan was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug (crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin) – and appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday, September 2.

He was remanded in custody until Monday, October 14, when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to all three offences.

On Wednesday, November 20, he returned to the same court when he was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £187 victim surcharge in full upon his release, while a forfeiture and destruction order was made to destroy the Class A drugs and mobile phone.

The presiding judge also made a forfeiture application under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, for the seized money to be redirected to the Northamptonshire Community Fund, which provides financial support to charities.

PC Joshua Unsworth, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Khan, and hope this is seen as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of dealing drugs in Northamptonshire – this will not be tolerated by the force or our communities.

“Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for us and we will continue to act on information to disrupt those who prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and bring misery to our streets and communities.”