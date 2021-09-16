Man jailed after carrying knife in village near Thrapston

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A man who was caught with a knife in Islip on Monday (September 13) has been put behind bars.

Jack Burbidge, 22, was charged after he was found with the blade in Lowick Road, Islip.

The criminal, of no fixed address, appeared before magistrates in Northampton yesterday where he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magistrates jailed him for six months.

He also recalled to prison in connection with a previously imposed sentence.