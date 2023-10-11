News you can trust since 1897
Man jailed after being found with 15 bags of cocaine in Kettering stop and search

He’s starting a prison sentence
By Sam Wildman
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:36 BST
A man who was found with 15 small bags of cocaine in Kettering has been locked up.

Besmir Negji was in Buccleuch Street on August 24 when police detained him under stop and search powers.

Officers then discovered the class A drugs inside a vehicle he had left and the 31-year-old, who is of no fixed address, was arrested. He was subsequently charged with possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and using a vehicle without insurance.

Besmir NegjiBesmir Negji
Negji pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared before magistrates the following day and was remanded in custody.

Last week at Northampton Crown Court His Honour Judge David Herbert KC jailed Negji for 28 months and ordered him to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £228.

Magistrates previously fined him £120 and ordered him to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £48, as well as adding six points to his licence, over the no insurance offence.