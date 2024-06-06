Man injured during knifepoint robbery in Corby

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 6th Jun 2024, 14:42 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 15:48 BST
Witnesses are being sought after a man was robbed of his bicycle in Gainsborough Road.

Between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday (June 4), two males stopped the man in his 20s near to the Premier Stores and threatened him with a knife before stealing his bike.

As a result of the incident, the victim sustained a small cut to his chin.

The first offender was a white boy in his mid-teens, about 5ft 7in and of a slim build with short brown hair.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery in Corby

His accomplice was a white man in his early 30s, about 5ft 3in and of a slim build with fair brown hair. Police do not have descriptions of clothing at this stage.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area prior to the incident on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000330368.