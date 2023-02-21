Man injured after being bitten by small brown dog in Irchester Road, Wollaston
The dog was being walked by two women and a man
Witnesses are wanted after a man was bitten by a dog in Irchester Road, Wollaston.
The incident happened at 2pm on Friday, February 10, near to the junction of Hookhams Path, when a man in his 50s was bitten just above his right ankle, causing three small cuts.
A police spokesman said: “The small brown dog was being walked by two women and a man, and officers are urging the owner of the dog to please contact them as a matter of urgency.”
The man was white and in his early 50s, about 5ft 10in and of a slim build. He was wearing a blue t-shirt.
One of the women was white, in her late 50s and of average build.
The other woman was white, in her early 30s and of a large build. She had a very small white dog.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 23000087254.