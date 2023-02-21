Man injured after being bitten by small brown dog in Irchester Road, Wollaston

Witnesses are wanted after a man was bitten by a dog in Irchester Road, Wollaston.

The incident happened at 2pm on Friday, February 10, near to the junction of Hookhams Path, when a man in his 50s was bitten just above his right ankle, causing three small cuts.

A police spokesman said: “The small brown dog was being walked by two women and a man, and officers are urging the owner of the dog to please contact them as a matter of urgency.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place in Irchester Road, Wollaston

The man was white and in his early 50s, about 5ft 10in and of a slim build. He was wearing a blue t-shirt.

One of the women was white, in her late 50s and of average build.

The other woman was white, in her early 30s and of a large build. She had a very small white dog.