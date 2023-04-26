News you can trust since 1897
Man indecently exposed himself on board X4 Stagecoach bus in Corby

A witness appeal has been launched

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:49 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself on board the X4 Stagecoach service to Peterborough.

Between 1pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, April 22, a white man in his 30s indecently exposed himself on the top deck of the bus as it travelled through Corby.

He was wearing black jeans and a black hooded top.

The X4 Stagecoach bus was travelling through Corby at the timeThe X4 Stagecoach bus was travelling through Corby at the time
The X4 Stagecoach bus was travelling through Corby at the time
A police spokesman said: “This service is believed to have been busy at the time of the incident, and officers would like to hear from any passengers who may have seen a man fitting the above description acting inappropriately on the bus.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000243532.