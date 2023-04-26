Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself on board the X4 Stagecoach service to Peterborough.

Between 1pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, April 22, a white man in his 30s indecently exposed himself on the top deck of the bus as it travelled through Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was wearing black jeans and a black hooded top.

The X4 Stagecoach bus was travelling through Corby at the time

A police spokesman said: “This service is believed to have been busy at the time of the incident, and officers would like to hear from any passengers who may have seen a man fitting the above description acting inappropriately on the bus.”