Man indecently exposed himself on board X4 Stagecoach bus in Corby
A witness appeal has been launched
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself on board the X4 Stagecoach service to Peterborough.
Between 1pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, April 22, a white man in his 30s indecently exposed himself on the top deck of the bus as it travelled through Corby.
He was wearing black jeans and a black hooded top.
A police spokesman said: “This service is believed to have been busy at the time of the incident, and officers would like to hear from any passengers who may have seen a man fitting the above description acting inappropriately on the bus.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000243532.