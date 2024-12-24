Man in his 50s stabbed in Wellingborough town centre following fight involving 'multiple' people

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:09 GMT
Witnesses are being sought after a man was seriously assaulted in Pebble Lane, Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Saturday, December 21, between 1am and 2.30am, when a fight between multiple people resulted in a man in his 50s being stabbed.

A police spokesman said: “Thankfully his injuries were not life-threatening.”

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers and riding a bicycle.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000756012.

