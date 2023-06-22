News you can trust since 1897
Man in his 40s taken to hospital after stabbing outside KFC in Northampton

The air ambulance was called to the scene
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 08:41 BST

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after he was stabbed outside a KFC in Northampton.

The incident happened between 4.40pm and 5.55pm on Wednesday (June 21) in Harborough Road.

An air ambulance was called and landed on nearby Kingsthrope Recreational Ground. It took off again just before 6pm.

The air ambulance landed on Kingsthorpe Recreational Ground just before 6pm on Wednesday (June 21).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The victim was approached near to KFC and stabbed once to his side.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injury which is not life-threatening or changing.”

Officers would now like anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000381322.