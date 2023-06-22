Man in his 40s taken to hospital after stabbing outside KFC in Northampton

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after he was stabbed outside a KFC in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An air ambulance was called and landed on nearby Kingsthrope Recreational Ground. It took off again just before 6pm.

The air ambulance landed on Kingsthorpe Recreational Ground just before 6pm on Wednesday (June 21).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The victim was approached near to KFC and stabbed once to his side.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injury which is not life-threatening or changing.”

Officers would now like anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad