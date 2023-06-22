Man in his 40s taken to hospital after stabbing outside KFC in Northampton
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after he was stabbed outside a KFC in Northampton.
The incident happened between 4.40pm and 5.55pm on Wednesday (June 21) in Harborough Road.
An air ambulance was called and landed on nearby Kingsthrope Recreational Ground. It took off again just before 6pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The victim was approached near to KFC and stabbed once to his side.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injury which is not life-threatening or changing.”
Officers would now like anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000381322.