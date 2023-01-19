Man in his 40s sustains head injury during serious assault in Northampton

A man in his 40s sustained a head injury during a serious assault in Northampton.

The incident happened in Campbell Street between 4.50pm and 5.10pm on Friday, January 6, when the man, was confronted by an unknown male, who was verbally abusive and threatening, before he walked off towards the pharmacy, according to police.

The male returned and assaulted the man, causing him to fall and hit his head. The victim was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The offender is described as a black man in his mid-20s, between 5ft 9 and 6ft, of an average build and short black hair. He is believed to be wearing a dark coloured hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms and possibly left the scene with a woman and a dog.”