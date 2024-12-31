Man in his 40s knocked to the ground and kicked in the face, head and body in Rushden assault

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st Dec 2024, 09:58 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Park Road, Rushden in the early hours of Saturday, December 28.

Officers are investigating after a man in his 40s was assaulted between 3am and 3.20am.

The victim was pushed from behind and knocked to the ground before being kicked to the face, head and body.

A police spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we only have a very brief description of the four offenders - two white males and two black males – all wearing black clothing and face masks.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Rushden

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000766675 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

