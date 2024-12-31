Man in his 40s knocked to the ground and kicked in the face, head and body in Rushden assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Park Road, Rushden in the early hours of Saturday, December 28.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are investigating after a man in his 40s was assaulted between 3am and 3.20am.

The victim was pushed from behind and knocked to the ground before being kicked to the face, head and body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we only have a very brief description of the four offenders - two white males and two black males – all wearing black clothing and face masks.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Rushden

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000766675 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.