Man in his 30s brutally beaten in Rushden town centre following first Saturday night out in 17 months

Detectives are hunting a thug who battered a Rushden pub-goer in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim, said to be in his 30s, was left with serious facial injuries following the brutal attack near the town's HSBC bank between 1am and 2am.

Officers say he had left left the Rose & Crown pub walked just a few yards across College Street towards the bank.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The victim was approached by the offender who punched him and then continued his assault after the man fell to the floor.

"He was treated at the scene by members of the public before being taken to hospital.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have captured the assault on CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number 21000415678 or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident was one of several on the first weekend following 'Freedom Day.'

Remaining Covid restrictions were lifted on July 19 allowing drinkers to mingle inside pubs for the first time in nearly 17 months.