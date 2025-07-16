Man in his 20s stabbed in the arm in Wellingborough

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Wellingborough during which a man was stabbed.

The incident happened between 9pm and 9.50pm on Monday, July 14, when a man in his 20s was stabbed in the arm in Priory Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Please quote incident number 25000412356 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.