Man in green hoody and balaclava seen trying door handles of vehicles and properties in Kettering street

Police are appealing for witnesses following incidents of attempted burglary and vehicle interference in Headlands, Kettering.

The incidents happened yesterday (Tuesday, August 5) between 3am and 8am when a man wearing a green hoody, balaclava, blue jogging bottoms and black gloves was seen trying doors handles of properties and vehicles in the area.

A force spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Please quote incident number 25000457867 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.