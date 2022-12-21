Man in custody after police officer assaulted in Kettering
Thankfully the officer was not seriously injured
A 32-year-old man is in custody after a police officer was assaulted in Kettering this lunchtime (Wednesday).
Eyewitnesses reported seeing about five police cars and two police vans in the Grafton Street area at about 12.30pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the response came after a police officer was assaulted in Union Street, at 12.20pm, during the course of arresting a man.
The spokesman said the officer was kicked but was not seriously injured and that the suspect remains in custody.