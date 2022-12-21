A 32-year-old man is in custody after a police officer was assaulted in Kettering this lunchtime (Wednesday).

Eyewitnesses reported seeing about five police cars and two police vans in the Grafton Street area at about 12.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the response came after a police officer was assaulted in Union Street, at 12.20pm, during the course of arresting a man.

Police were called to the scene