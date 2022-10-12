Man imprisoned for string of assaults to police officers and threatening behaviour across Northamptonshire

A man has been imprisoned after committing a string of offences from sexually assaulting police officers to bringing weapons to public spaces and making threats.

Dontell Taylor, aged 22, of Purley Way in Croydon, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, October 12 charged with two counts of knife possession in public places, Class B drug possession, exposure, threatening behaviour, indecent communication, two counts of assaulting emergency workers and two counts of sexual assault.

The court heard that - on March 1, 2022 - Taylor uploaded videos to his Snapchat story, where he made racist, homophobic, threatening and abusive statements including videos showing him wearing a balaclava and waving around a knife, threatening to go on a “murder spree” and shouting abusive language at a driver.

Priya Bakshi, prosecuting, said there were further reports of Taylor going to a public park with a hammer to make threats to the public. He was arrested later that day after he attempted to flee from police at his address.

The court heard that a search of Taylor’s bedroom uncovered a quantity of cannabis, a knife, a chisel and a balaclava. Taylor gave a no comment interview to police.

Ms Bakshi said that police attended Taylor’s address again after reports of breaching his bail conditions and he was arrested again.

Taylor was found with one wrap of cannabis and a knife, the court heard, and he told police officers, “I was only going to stab one person.” When a police officer put on his seat belt, Taylor kissed her arm, threatened to stalk her and kill her boyfriend and told her he will have his friends “rape her until she’s dead.”

The court heard that, whilst in custody, Taylor spat at police officers twice and grabbed another officer’s buttocks. One occasion saw Taylor theaten to rape an officer, pull down his trousers and play with his genitals.

Taylor has no previous convictions but has been on remand for burglary and cautioned for cannabis possession.

Caroline Bray, in mitigation, said that Taylor suffered difficulties as he was brought up in a care home and removed from mainstream education. He has diagnoses of paranoid schizophrenia and unstable personality disorder and there are no hospital beds available for him.

Ms Bray continued: “It is unfortunate because it is quite plain from the medical assessments that he suffers with significant difficulties which plainly impact, not only on having any sort of empathy for what he has done, but his decision making process.”

The defence barrister said Taylor is currently stable and has spent a lot of time in seclusion, being kept away from others rather than being treated or looked after.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane, sentencing, said: “Your difficulties mean you struggle to have empathy and it is clear that your mental health has an impact on your ability to make decisions - partly, the problems are due to your non-compliance with your medication. Custody is likely to be difficult for you.

Judge Crane added: “It is disappointing that mental health services are not prepared to accommodate you in hospital.”