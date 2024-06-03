Man hit with hammer by Corby robbers who stole his electric motorbike
Police are investigating after the incident which took place between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday (May 30).
A man was approached by two males near to the steps in Courier Road, which lead up to the bridge on Rockingham Road, next to the railway tracks.
The males demanded his black and orange Sur-Ron e-motorbike but when he refused to hand it over he was hit with a hammer, causing him to let go of the vehicle. The offenders got on it and rode off towards Phoenix Parkway.
A police spokesman said: “The offenders were both wearing all black or dark grey tracksuits with zip up hoodies, scarves covering their faces and gloves. One was about 6ft and the other slightly shorter and both were of a slim to medium build.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or captured anyone riding an electric motorbike, like the one pictured, between the stated times on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.
“Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000317391 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”