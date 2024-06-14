Man from Kettering and teenager face drugs and weapons charges after incident in Northampton
Connor Anthony Holland, aged 28, of Kettering, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, public order, possession of class B drugs and common assault on an emergency worker.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
The charges relate to an incident on Saturday, June 8, in St Giles Street, Northampton, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Holland and the 16-year-old boy appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 10, where they were both remanded into custody ahead of their next hearing at Northampton Crown Court, scheduled for July 22, 2024.