Man from Kettering and teenager face drugs and weapons charges after incident in Northampton

A man from Kettering and a teenager are both facing a drug and offensive weapon charge after an incident in Northampton.

Connor Anthony Holland, aged 28, of Kettering, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, public order, possession of class B drugs and common assault on an emergency worker.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday, June 8, in St Giles Street, Northampton, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.