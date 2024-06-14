Man from Kettering and teenager face drugs and weapons charges after incident in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Jun 2024, 13:18 BST
A man from Kettering and a teenager are both facing a drug and offensive weapon charge after an incident in Northampton.

Connor Anthony Holland, aged 28, of Kettering, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, public order, possession of class B drugs and common assault on an emergency worker.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday, June 8, in St Giles Street, Northampton, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Holland and the 16-year-old boy appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 10, where they were both remanded into custody ahead of their next hearing at Northampton Crown Court, scheduled for July 22, 2024.