Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found with serious facial injuries on a footpath in Corby.

Police believe an incident took place between midnight and 5.30am on Saturday, February 4, on the Oakley Road footpath which leads to the town’s Tesco Extra.

The man, in his 50s, was found unconscious at about 5.30am and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen how he came to be there or who may have any information which could assist with their enquiries.