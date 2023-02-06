Man found with serious facial injuries on footpath leading to Corby's Tesco Extra
Police believe an incident took place at some point during a period of just over five hours
Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found with serious facial injuries on a footpath in Corby.
Police believe an incident took place between midnight and 5.30am on Saturday, February 4, on the Oakley Road footpath which leads to the town’s Tesco Extra.
The man, in his 50s, was found unconscious at about 5.30am and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen how he came to be there or who may have any information which could assist with their enquiries.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”