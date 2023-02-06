News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man found with serious facial injuries on footpath leading to Corby's Tesco Extra

Police believe an incident took place at some point during a period of just over five hours

By Sam Wildman
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 12:28pm

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found with serious facial injuries on a footpath in Corby.

Police believe an incident took place between midnight and 5.30am on Saturday, February 4, on the Oakley Road footpath which leads to the town’s Tesco Extra.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man, in his 50s, was found unconscious at about 5.30am and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating
Most Popular

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen how he came to be there or who may have any information which could assist with their enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”