Man found guilty of sexually assaulting young boy in Northamptonshire

Northampton Crown Court

A 26-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a young boy in Northamptonshire.

Matthew David Stephen Benson, 26, previously of Paterson Road, Aylesbury, committed the offence in 2019.

The boy disclosed the offence to a parent a short time later and police were immediately called.

Benson was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual activity with a child under 13 and with causing a child to watch a sexual act.

At Northampton Crown Court on Friday, September 24, a jury found him guilty of both offences. He will be sentenced on November 26, 2021.

Lead investigator, Detective Constable Kirstie Brooks, said: “I am pleased that the jury in this case saw through Matthew Benson’s lies and rightfully found him guilty.

"I would like to thank both parents and the boy for their support throughout our investigation.