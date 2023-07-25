A man who repeatedly stabbed his former partner after her shift at Northampton General Hospital has been found guilty of two offences.

Ioan Budea, aged 56, turned up intoxicated on August 13, 2022 to Northampton General Hospital in an attempt to talk to his ex-partner. Police say the woman had recently blocked Budea to prevent him from contacting her and refused to speak to him, so he left the hospital grounds and lay in wait.

According to Northamptonshire Police, a short time later, the woman finished her shift and was making the short journey home on foot when she saw Budea at the bus stop opposite Cyril Street.

Ioan Budea has been found guilty of attempted murder and wounding with intent.

After trying to talk to her again, Budea pulled out a kitchen knife and chased the woman down the street, stabbing her several times to the arms and shoulder. The woman fell to the floor, curling up to try and protect herself, however Budea carried on the frenzied attack, stabbing her multiple times, police say.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Thankfully, a member of the public – a Northampton man called Joseph Tipler, ran over to help – shouting at Budea, kicking him away from the woman and telling her to run to hospital.

“Budea then attacked Tipler with the knife, slashing at him and causing a cut to his arm, before he then ran away from the scene and stabbed himself multiple times.

“The woman was treated at hospital for her injuries but has thankfully physically recovered. Mr Tipler fortunately sustained minor injuries only and was discharged from hospital on the same day.”

Budea also made a full recovery and was subsequently charged with attempted murder and Section 18 – wounding with intent. He pleaded not guilty to both offences but was found guilty by a jury after a four-day trial at Northampton Crown Court, which ended on Thursday (July 20).

Lead Investigator – Detective Constable Matt Richmond said: “This was an absolutely horrific incident for this woman to go through and I would like to commend her for her bravery in supporting our case from the very beginning and going through the harrowing experience of giving evidence in court with grace and dignity.

“Though nothing can ever erase what happened that day, her courage has ensured that Budea is now going to spend a long time in prison for his crimes.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Mr Tipler. When presented with such a scene and a knife with a large blade, many people would understandably not want to get involved, but he ran towards danger at great personal risk and undoubtedly saved this woman’s life.

“This was a complex case to investigate, further complicated by Budea’s self-inflicted injuries, however I hope this result demonstrates how seriously Northamptonshire Police take incidents of serious violence as well as cases of violence against women and girls, and that we will do all we can to bring the offenders to justice.”