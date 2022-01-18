Man finds stranger sat in wife's BMW at 3am in Northampton car park
Detectives investigating possible case of 'vehicle interference' issue photo of man they believe may have information
Detectives say they are investigating a possible case of 'vehicle interference' after man discovered a stranger sitting in his wife's BMW at 3am.
The vehicle had been locked and parked in a car park, below an apartment block in central Northampton.
Officers have released an image of a man they believe may have information about the incident in Guildhall Road on January 6.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said today (January 18): "A resident went down to the car park under Bloomsbury House between 2.50am and 3.10am and found an unknown man in his partner’s white BMW.
"The resident challenged the man who stated he was looking for his friend before he left the area."
Police are appealing for the man pictured or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 22000010796, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.