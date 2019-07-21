Man due in court over Ock n Dough stabbing

A teenager is due in court tomorrow over a stabbing outside a family pub in Wellingborough.

The incident took place outside the entrance of the Ock n Dough pub in Farm Road on Friday, May 25.

The victim was with a group of friends outside the pub when he was stabbed, receiving serious injuries.

Now police have charged 18-year-old Hassan Said of South Lane, Sutton Valance, Maidstone, Kent, with grievous bodily harm with intent. He is also accused of being in possession of a knife in a public place.

The teenager will make his first appearance before Northampton Magistrates tomorrow (Monday, July 22).